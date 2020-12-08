5,079 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Bought by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at about $509,000. TCF National Bank increased its stake in shares of CSX by 9.0% in the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 25,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 17.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 346,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,908,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $92.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.82. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $93.71. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.84.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

