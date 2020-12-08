73,014 Shares in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.16% of RLI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 21.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLI stock opened at $99.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $105.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.75 and its 200-day moving average is $87.87.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.52. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $233.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $114,941.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RLI. Compass Point started coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

