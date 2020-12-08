77,346 Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 77,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,646,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Guardant Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter worth about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 98.5% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $471,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,059 shares in the company, valued at $853,538.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,000,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $707,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,444,764 shares of company stock worth $754,180,929. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GH opened at $124.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 0.56. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $126.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.91 and a 200 day moving average of $96.52.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

