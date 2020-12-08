8,000 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Acquired by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 21.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 33,856 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 20.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth about $942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPB. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.06.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

