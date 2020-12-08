8,135 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Acquired by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 19.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,088,000 after buying an additional 47,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

HLT stock opened at $109.83 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.68, a PEG ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.92.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,657 shares of company stock worth $4,971,385. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HLT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

