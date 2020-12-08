922,601 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 922,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.70% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJNK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 896.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $27.14.

