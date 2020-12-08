Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) Given a €3.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AF. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($4.35) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €3.13 ($3.68).

Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) stock opened at €5.33 ($6.27) on Friday. Air France-KLM SA has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($17.24). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €3.91.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

