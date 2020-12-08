Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALGM) Quiet Period Set To End on December 8th

Allegro MicroSystems’ (NASDAQ:ALGM) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 8th. Allegro MicroSystems had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During Allegro MicroSystems’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $29.48.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.