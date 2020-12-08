Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,453 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,965,000 after buying an additional 3,921,396 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 748.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,190,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,121 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,256 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,863,000. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Altria Group by 445.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.47. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.81, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.