AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,279 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.15% of AMETEK worth $34,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 7.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $382,863.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,733.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $117.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.89. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $121.69.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

AME has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.