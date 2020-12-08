Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APOG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apogee Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $745.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.89 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 327.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

