ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €16.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €14.60 ($17.18) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.26 ($19.13).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

