ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €16.00 by UBS Group

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2020

UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €14.60 ($17.18) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.26 ($19.13).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

