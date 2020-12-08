Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Sold by Great Point Partners LLC

Great Point Partners LLC cut its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 305,501 shares during the quarter. Arena Pharmaceuticals accounts for 6.7% of Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Great Point Partners LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $74,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,356,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,399,000 after purchasing an additional 863,891 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 995,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,676,000 after purchasing an additional 662,759 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,013,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,611,000 after purchasing an additional 570,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,048,000 after purchasing an additional 432,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,938,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a current ratio of 23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.66.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.46) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ARNA. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

