Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AVIR) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Atea Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:AVIR) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, December 9th. Atea Pharmaceuticals had issued 12,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 30th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. During Atea Pharmaceuticals’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVIR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $36.65.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

