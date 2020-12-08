Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Has $94.91 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,800 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 23.4% of Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $94,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its position in Facebook by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 121,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Facebook by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 565,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $128,323,000 after purchasing an additional 132,442 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Facebook by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,129,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $249,479,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total transaction of $115,467.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,785.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 553,180 shares of company stock valued at $152,800,001. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $284.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $810.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.74 and its 200 day moving average is $257.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

