AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $51.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $26,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 29,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,169,064.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,191,534.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,474 shares of company stock worth $1,553,271 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AtriCure by 9.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 42.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 8.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 7.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,942 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 35.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

