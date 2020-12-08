AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4,312.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,448 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of AutoZone worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in AutoZone by 28.8% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 14.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,986,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in AutoZone by 55.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,746,000 after buying an additional 39,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 34.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,380,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total transaction of $5,006,064.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,436,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,678,550 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZO stock opened at $1,157.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,148.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,159.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.44 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.95 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,375.00 target price (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.65.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

