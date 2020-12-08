Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

BIDU opened at $144.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.07. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $151.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Several analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Baidu from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.81.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

