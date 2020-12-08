Barclays Raises Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $35.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 33.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SFIX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $30.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners cut Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

SFIX opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -79.21 and a beta of 2.61. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $42.38.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Anderson sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $10,279,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 768,926 shares of company stock worth $24,158,034. Corporate insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,672,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,160,000 after buying an additional 211,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,732,000 after buying an additional 530,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,005,000 after buying an additional 75,479 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,286,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,916,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,134,000 after buying an additional 31,185 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

