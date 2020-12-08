Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,005,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,974,444,000 after acquiring an additional 618,563 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,957,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,334,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,870,107,000 after acquiring an additional 136,819 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,764,816,000 after acquiring an additional 382,899 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.93.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $236.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

