Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 625.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 232.3% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,430,000 after buying an additional 49,699 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KDI Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.8% during the second quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.73.

Shares of NOC opened at $301.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

