Berenberg Bank Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) a €13.35 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €13.35 ($15.71) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PSM. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €12.71 ($14.95).

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) stock opened at €12.70 ($14.94) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.72. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 52 week low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 52 week high of €14.33 ($16.85).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

