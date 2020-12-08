Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,716,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 599,588 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.05% of Best Buy worth $302,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,702 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy stock opened at $102.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $28,912,713.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 692,479 shares of company stock worth $80,260,322. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Best Buy from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

