BMO Capital Markets Increases Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $35.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 33.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SFIX. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.21 and a beta of 2.61. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.38.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $1,042,436.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 768,926 shares of company stock worth $24,158,034. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 105.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

