Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 193,888 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.33% of Boston Properties worth $41,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BXP. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,609 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Boston Properties by 150.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,988,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,602,000 after buying an additional 1,193,712 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at $85,906,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,719,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,195,000 after buying an additional 913,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,672,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $102.95 on Tuesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.87. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price target on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.40.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

