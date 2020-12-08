Brokerages Expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Will Post Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings per share of $2.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.59.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $1,895,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,815 shares of company stock valued at $4,962,308. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $84,165,000 after buying an additional 157,778 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 97,911 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $7,474,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 26.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $165.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.49, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.61 and a 200-day moving average of $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

