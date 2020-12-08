Bull Horn Holdings Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Bull Horn’s (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, December 9th. Bull Horn had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 30th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

BHSEU opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. Bull Horn has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

About Bull Horn

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

