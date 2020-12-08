Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 829,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,248 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.27% of Campbell Soup worth $40,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,928,000 after purchasing an additional 919,799 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,701,000 after acquiring an additional 863,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,913,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,508,000 after acquiring an additional 732,451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,863,000 after acquiring an additional 451,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 937.8% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 407,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,247,000 after purchasing an additional 368,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPB opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

A number of research firms have commented on CPB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. Corporate insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

