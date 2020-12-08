Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canada Goose from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.43.

NYSE GOOS opened at $33.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,303,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,628,000 after purchasing an additional 580,711 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Canada Goose by 33.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,431,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,533 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Canada Goose by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,962,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,126,000 after acquiring an additional 961,649 shares during the period. Wishbone Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,864,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 954,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,167,000 after purchasing an additional 74,594 shares during the period. 38.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

