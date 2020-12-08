Carret Asset Management LLC Acquires 800 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 3,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 40,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

NYSE:WEC opened at $93.65 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.52.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

