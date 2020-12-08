Carret Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,300 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

