Carret Asset Management LLC Buys 1,260 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 475.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $641.76 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $648.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $469.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $608.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,671.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities upgraded Tesla from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $339.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.01.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total transaction of $581,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,527.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total value of $1,872,448.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,974 shares of company stock worth $69,885,170. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

