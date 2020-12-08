Carret Asset Management LLC Buys 477 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 488.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $147.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.83 and a 200 day moving average of $136.24. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $149.31.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

