Carret Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,598,608,000 after buying an additional 230,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,290,766,000 after acquiring an additional 519,019 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after acquiring an additional 249,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,090,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $362.13 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $368.28 and its 200 day moving average is $378.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

