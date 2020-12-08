Carret Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,569 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,191 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.96.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $239.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.39. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $247.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

