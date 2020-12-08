Carret Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.30, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.34.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.