Carret Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,604.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,182 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $149.72 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $161.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.55 and a 200-day moving average of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

