Carret Asset Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.18.

PSX stock opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $114.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.49.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

