Carret Asset Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,296 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after purchasing an additional 838,659 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,814 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $640,435,000 after purchasing an additional 229,000 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $504,079,000. 47.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA opened at $238.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $134.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.49. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $353.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.03.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

