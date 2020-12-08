Carret Asset Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 405.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 236.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. ValuEngine downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

LOW stock opened at $151.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.35. The stock has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.