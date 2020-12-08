Carret Asset Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,375 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $46,883,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 394,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,888,000. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 60,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.8% in the third quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $73.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $110.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.67. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy bought 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

