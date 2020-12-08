Carret Asset Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $370.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $352.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.58. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $371.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.