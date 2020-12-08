Carret Asset Management LLC Has $754,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,181,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 205,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,738,000 after purchasing an additional 24,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.62.

NYSE:AWK opened at $150.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.78 and a 200-day moving average of $143.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

