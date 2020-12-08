Carret Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $103,202,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,299.8% in the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 123.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,508,000 after acquiring an additional 997,389 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 141.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,122,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after acquiring an additional 656,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,441,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,783,000 after acquiring an additional 648,710 shares during the last quarter.

PFF opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

