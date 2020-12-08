Carret Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,415 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,532 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 44,271 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,787 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of eBay by 26.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 54,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,199 shares of company stock worth $608,592 in the last ninety days. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.64.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

