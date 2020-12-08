Carret Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $16,527,468.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,953,914.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $47,680.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,177,262.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 221,698 shares of company stock worth $30,791,294 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HCA opened at $155.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.34 and its 200 day moving average is $125.16.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

