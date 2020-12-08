Carret Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,346 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 32.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BK. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.21.

BK opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.