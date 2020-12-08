Carret Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752,328 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,940,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,146,000 after buying an additional 97,892 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,697,000 after buying an additional 80,032 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,965,000 after buying an additional 462,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,702,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,250,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.23.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at $375,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,315,438 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

