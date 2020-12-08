Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,590,822.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,377 shares of company stock worth $9,280,590 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.31.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $143.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.68.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

