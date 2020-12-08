Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 7.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $382,863.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,733.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

NYSE AME opened at $117.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.89. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $121.69.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

